Taliban announces complete ban on use of foreign currency in Afghanistan

The use of US dollars is widespread in Afghanistan's markets, while border areas use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.
The Taliban said the decision to ban foreign currency was made due to Afghanistan's economic situation and national interests. (AFP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Taliban announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade," the group said in a statement shared with journalists by one of their spokesmen.

