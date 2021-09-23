Taliban Cabinet has no 'actual' power and that's why they are fighting: Report

Amid reports that Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was physically attacked by Haqqani leader Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, following which several speculations over the present condition of the Taliban leader, reports suggest that the divisions among the Taliban are deeper than what appears to be. While the Taliban and the Haqqanis are on two separate camps, there is a division between the hardliners and the moderate Taliban leaders and a division between Taliban fighters and Taliban politicians, Al Jazeera reported.

Quoting analysts, the report said that the present Cabinet does not have actual power. The real power lies among a secretive shura in Kandahar where Taliban chief and government head Hibatulah Akhundzada is based. Several Taliban leaders are unhappy with their positions in the administration, the report said.

Hardline versus moderate faces

Leaders like Mullah Baradar, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai are the moderate faces of the Taliban, while Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, son of Taliban founder Mullah Muhammad Omar, is one of the hardliners. The Cabinet that the Taliban have finally announced is inclusive at its best as no further accommodation is possible, the report said quoting experts.

Fighters versus politicians

The report said that Taliban fighters are after the spoils of the war while the Taliban leadership is trying to allay the fears of the people. “Sources speaking to Al Jazeera said as with other Afghan governments, the divisions among the Taliban fall along personality lines. But unlike previous administrations, the Taliban does not just suffer from overly ambitious members or opposing political views, its split is much more fundamental,” the report said.

While the new leadership is torn in all these divisions, Mullah Baradar has disappeared from the public view amid reports that he had been killed. To refute those reports, the Taliban released his video where he was seen reading a statement that there was no strife inside the Taliban. Baradar was also photographed attending a meeting with the United Nations officials.

