Taliban to deploy suicide bombers at borders; eye on Tajikistan: Report

The Taliban have created an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers to be deployed at the borders of the country, especially in the Badakhshan province which is at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, reports said. Deputy governor of the province Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said the battalion is named Lashkar-e-Mansoori, or "Mansoor army". The battalion is the same as the one that would conduct suicide attacks targeting the security forces of the previous Afghan government, he said.

Crediting the suicide bomber battalion for the success of the Taliban against the United States, Ahmadi, as reported by Khaama Press, said, "The defeat of the US would not be possible if not for this battalion. These brave men would wear explosive waistcoats and would detonate the US bases in Afghanistan. These are people with literally no fear who devote themselves for the consent of ALLAH."

Afghan interpreters who worked for Netherlands summoned by Taliban: Report

The announcement is significant at a time when the Taliban and Tajikistan are openly engaging in a battle of words as Tajikistan is demanding more representation of ethnic Tajiks in the Afghanistan government. In his address to the UN General Assembly, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said, "Various terrorist groups are actively using the unstable military-political situation in Afghanistan in order to strengthen their positions...We are seriously concerned and regret that Afghanistan is once again on its way to becoming a platform for international terrorism."

The Taliban have also replied to the Tajik attack and said the Taliban will not allow any neighbouring nation to interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan.

A Reuters report said Tajikistan held military parades in two provinces bordering Afghanistan this week, while Russia has urged both Tajikistan and the Taliban to resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner.

Tajikistan, which has become the base of Afghanistan's Resistance Force leaders, has also condemned the violations of human rights in Panjshir province.

The Taliban have also deployed tens of thousands of Afghan special forces fighters in the Takhar province, adjacent to Tajikistan, reports said.

(With agency inputs)