Taliban torture arrested Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi and his team: Report

The Taliban are torturing arrested Afghan model and YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi, along with other three people, reported news agency ANI citing sources. Reportedly, the Taliban tortured them by brutally beating them with rods and filmed it “for fun” - which then went viral on social media.

On June 9, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi along with three people for allegedly “disrespecting” Islam and the Quran, as per videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers.

The model known for his fashion shows, modelling events, and YouTube videos had reportedly appeared handcuffed in a light brown jail uniform - in the videos released by the Taliban.

Reportedly, the model was seen laughing as his colleague Ghulam Sakhi — who is known to have a speech impediment that he uses for humour — recited the verses of the Quran in Arabic in a comical tone. Upon this, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi and his colleagues as “no one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad”.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has been calling on the Taliban to release them, reported ANI citing Khaama Press.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, they have imposed hard censorship on media.

Over the year, the Taliban brought in stringent measures, particularly regarding the rights of women and minorities - from ordering all the female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air to implementing a ‘gender segregation' plan in the western Herat province - where men and women are not allowed to sit together in restaurants, even if they are husband and wife.

