Softened stance? 3 NGOs resume work in Afghanistan despite Taliban's women order

At least three international aid agencies partially resumed work in Afghanistan after receiving assurances from the Taliban that women in the country can continue to work in the health sector, a report said. NGOs are crucial in Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis in the country.

CARE, Save the Children, and International Rescue Committee (IRC) had suspended their operations in late December after Taliban banned women in Afghanistan from working in the NGOs.

"We have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction," Save the Children said in a statement adding that it has resumed work in the health sector in the past few days, AFP reported.

“However, with the overarching ban still in place, our other activities where we do not have reliable assurances that our female colleagues can work, remain on hold,” the statement added. Additionally, IRC and CARE also confirmed that they have resumed work with women staff in the health sector.

Following the announcement, the international community urged Taliban to reverse the diktat.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesman for the ministry of economy said that it was "a need for our society" that women were allowed to work in the health sector.

“We need them to support the malnourished children and other women who need health services. They (women staff) are working in line with our religious and cultural values,” he said.

On issuing the Taliban had said that the ban was necessitated as women were not following the strict hijab order or being accompanied by a male relative while travelling rule.

