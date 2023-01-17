In world's coldest city temperature is -50 and people are ‘dressed like cabbage'

Temperatures fell to minus 50 degrees Celsius this week in Yakutsk region of Russia located in Siberia which is known as the coldest place on earth. The mining city which is located 5,000 km east of Moscow, often sees the thermometer drop well below minus 40. However, this week, the city broke all the records, as the temperature plunged the -50 degrees mark.

"You can't fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," a resident Anastasia Gruzdeva told news agency Reuters.

"You don't really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it's just the brain prepares you for it, and tells you everything is normal," she added.

Another resident, Nurgusun Starostina said there were no special secrets to deal with the cold. “Just dress warmly. In layers, like a cabbage!,” she said.

The intensely cold winters may even impact the energy infrastructure of the city, many residents feared.

“Pipes are bursting, heating tanks are breaking down, everything is hard frozen. The local authorities were not prepared for this situation at all,” a resident told Metro newspaper.

“Batteries burst in the apartments of many residents, and sewer pipes froze,” another complained. This comes as former deputy mayor of Yakutsk Vladimir Fedorov described the temperature as a “man-made disaster”.

