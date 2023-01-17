Taliban officials buying Elon Musk's Twitter blue tick paid verification: Report

Taliban officials are getting verified accounts on Twitter using the blue tick subscription which was started by Elon Musk after he took over the social media platform. Two prominent officials and four supporters got their accounts verified using a blue tick subscription, BBC reported. The verified accounts include the head of the Taliban department for access to information, Hedayatullah Hedayat.

He has around 187,000 followers on Twitter and acquired the blue tick by paying the subscription charge, local media reported. Although, the tick has now been removed. In addition to Hedayatullah Hedayat, head of the media watchdog in the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, Abdul Haq Hammad, also has a verified account now with almost 170,000 followers.

Many prominent Taliban supporters now have verified accounts, the report said.

#Afghanistan : #Taliban officials buying blue ticks on @Twitter thanks to paid scheme introduced under Elon Musk - pic.twitter.com/0U4T8pVXK8 — sebastian usher (@sebusher) January 16, 2023

The verification tick on Twitter is available at the price of $8 for android users and $11 for people using the app on Apple devices. Taliban's presence of Twitter has been a topic of controversy for a very long time.

Taliban official Muhammad Jalal also praised Elon Musk saying that he is "making Twitter great again." Before the paid blue tick feature, no Taliban official had a verified account on Twitter.

