Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report

The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country.
A Taliban fighter stands guard at a news conference about a new command of hijab by Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters/ File)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 01:17 PM IST
Reuters |

The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech.

The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.

As the Islamist movement unveiled its interim government in September after U.S.-led forces withdrew, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role he has held since 2016 of supreme leader, the group's ultimate authority, but is rarely seen publicly.

