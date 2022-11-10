Iranian actress poses without headscarf in support of anti-hijab protests

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf in support of nationwide anti-hijab protests which began in September. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, Taraneh Alidoosti was seen in the photo holding a sign which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish.

The statement is a popular slogan in the demonstrations that sparked after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire".

The protests have posed one of the biggest challenges to Iran's government since the 1979 revolution. Alongside the photo, Taraneh Alidoosti wrote a poem which read, “Your final absence, the migration of singing birds, is not the end of this rebellion.”

In the past as well, Taraneh Alidoosti has posted many posts on social media critical of Iran's establishment.

Since the beginning of the protests, at least five female Iranian actresses have posted pictures of themselves without the hijab in solidarity with the demonstrations.

