Tehran accuses Israel and West of planning civil war in Iran: foreign minister
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:31 PM IST
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: “Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians have made plans for civil war,” Iran's foreign minister said.
Reuters |
Iran's foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a "terrorist attack".
Read more: Will Michelle Obama run for president in 2024? Her response
"Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan," Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, adding that Iranians would not fall for such plans.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics