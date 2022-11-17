Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Tehran accuses Israel and West of planning civil war in Iran: foreign minister

Tehran accuses Israel and West of planning civil war in Iran: foreign minister

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: “Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians have made plans for civil war,” Iran's foreign minister said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Reuters |

Iran's foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a "terrorist attack".

Read more: Will Michelle Obama run for president in 2024? Her response

"Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan," Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, adding that Iranians would not fall for such plans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP