Will Michelle Obama run for president in 2024? Her response

Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Michelle Obama responded to the question, saying that she "detests" being asked whether she would ever consider running.

Michelle Obama: Former first lady Michelle Obama is seen.(Reuters)
Mallika Soni

Former first lady Michelle Obama has addressed a question that she has repeatedly been asked over the years: Will she run for president or not? As Michelle Obama has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017, she has been repeatedly asked whether she would also run for the president.

Michelle Obama responded to the question, saying that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself. She went forth to give a straight forward answer.

“No,” Michelle Obama said. Obama said.

On Joe Biden, Michelle Obama said, “He is doing a great job”, appreciating the initiatives started by his administration. However, she did not fully endorse Joe Biden for a second innings at the White House.

“You know, I, I – I will have to see,” she hesitantly said, “It’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make. Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it. But I know it’s a personal call and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill should do.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

