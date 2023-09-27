Temptation-less Zammits: Australian family who have denied offers worth $30 million to sell land

For decades, an Australian family in Sydney has been standing strong, untempted by lucrative offers from developers who want them to lure into selling their land. While the family's house has stood where it was decades ago, a suburb with hundreds of homes have been built around it. The family continues to receive offers running into millions, but are not relenting to the pressure.

Zammit family house in Australia amid the green patch (X(formerly Twitter)/@TheNorskaPaul)

According to a report by Unilad, developers are offering money to the tune of $30 million to the Zammit family who have been residing on the plot of land in Sydney for ages. The family is not willing to sell even if the amount offered goes higher.

As per pictures of the property, there is vast patch of green land around the house which sits amidst a sea of other houses in the suburb.

The house is located in an area of Sydney called The Ponds. As per the report, the Zammit family's five-bedroom house covers an area of 1.99 hectares which could be used by developers to build 50 houses like those in the neighbourhood.

Hailing the Zammit family's defiance in the wake of such big amount offers, a real estate agent Taylor Bredin told 7News: “The fact that most people sold out years and years ago, these guys have held on. All credit to them.”

“Depending on how far you push the development plan, you’d be able to push anywhere from 40 to 50 properties on something like this, and when subdivided, a 300 square metre block would get a million dollars,” added Bredin.

One of the members of the Zammit family, Diane Zammit has highlighted how the entire area was a farmland once. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Diane said: “Every home was unique and there was so much space - but not anymore. It’s just not the same.”

She sent out a message to any land developers thinking of convincing them to sell the property, Diane said: “Tell ‘em they’re dreaming.”

