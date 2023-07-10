Terrifying video shows New Jersey couple's close encounter with black bear trying to break into their house

A New Jersey couple had a scary encounter with a bear which tried to break into their house after chasing their dogs. Joseph Damiani recalled how he was barely dressed when he heard his dogs barking outside his home in Annandale on May 15. A frightening video shows Joseph, dressed in a white shirt and black underpants, standing and trying to figure out why his pooches were making a commotion at night.

According to responding state wildlife officials, the bear may have wanted what was in the couple's birdfeeders (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik - Representational image)(AP)

The dogs can then be seen hurriedly entering the house, with a young black bear pursuing them. Joseph’s terrified girlfriend screams as the bear rams its head against the door. The bear tries to break into the house, pushing to get inside, but Joseph exits the porch and saves himself swiftly. The bear eventually gives up and walks away.

"I hear a bunch of 'woof, woof, woof,'" Joseph recalled during a conversation with CBS News. "The dogs shoot right past me and then I see the bear ... And then the dogs went in. The bear tried to charge into the house."

Joseph’s girlfriend, Shirley Perlinsky, was at the door, although she is not visible in the video. "When [the dogs] came inside the house, I just tried to lock the door, but I couldn't because the door got caught in the leash. So I was fighting, I was fighting the bear. The bear was pushing the door this way, I was pushing the door that way," Shirley said. "That's my boyfriend, and I love him very much, but I couldn't let the bear inside my house."

"They say you're supposed to back off and look the entire time. I didn't do that. I just turned around and without even looking back, I went down the steps there, came in through that gate, that white fence and came around the front," Joseph added.

According to responding state wildlife officials, the bear may have wanted what was in their birdfeeders. There was an attempt to capture the animal, as it was aggressive. The couple now keeps their birdfeeders empty and puts their trash away properly.