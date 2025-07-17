Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Tesla readies a six-seat version of its model Y SUV for China

Bloomberg
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 06:56 am IST

The new variant of Tesla’s top-selling model will be about 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) longer than the existing Model Y.

Tesla Inc. is preparing to launch a longer, six-seat version of its Model Y sport utility vehicle in China, where the carmaker has been losing ground to domestic manufacturers with fresher lineups.

A blogger films a "Tesla Model Y" car, an all-electric compact SUV by US electric car giant Tesla, on September 5, 2020, during its presentation at the Automobile Club in Budapest.(AFP)
The new variant of Tesla’s top-selling model will be about 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) longer than the existing Model Y, according to figures posted Wednesday on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s website. The filing lists LG New Energy as the battery supplier.

Tesla confirmed the upcoming release on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, sharing two images of the SUV along with the caption: “Model Y L, see you in the autumn!”

While Tesla just snapped an eight-month streak of declining shipments from its Shanghai factory, the US automaker continued to lag behind industrywide growth in electric vehicle wholesales in June. Domestic rivals led by BYD Co. have rolled out diverse ranges of competitively priced EVs with advanced features, and smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp. has taken on Tesla’s products directly.

Tesla didn’t offer further information about the new model, such as pricing. The base Model Y starts at 263,500 yuan ($36,700) in China.

