Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Tesla's Musk says he 'can no longer support' Democrats, 'will vote Republican'
world news

Tesla's Musk says he 'can no longer support' Democrats, 'will vote Republican'

The 50-year-old billionaire recently said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, when he buys the social media platform.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California.(REUTERS)
Published on May 19, 2022 04:23 AM IST
Reuters |

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted.

"Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," said Musk, the world's richest man, who has agreed to buy Twitter Inc.

The 50-year-old billionaire recently said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, when he buys the social media platform. He also said Twitter is far-left-biased because it is headquartered in California, a state known for its progressive politics.

RELATED STORIES

Musk has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles. Tesla does not have unions at its U.S. factories.

Last year, Tesla, which counts California as its biggest market in the United States, moved its headquarters from California to the more politically conservative Texas.

Musk moved his personal residence from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax. He has sold about $25 billion worth of Tesla stock since last year in order to pay taxes and finance his proposed acquisition of Twitter. Analysts said the sales helped him cash in on Tesla's stock rally and diversify his wealth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk tesla twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP