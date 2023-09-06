Texas Governor transports 35K migrants to sanctuary cities including NYC in response to Joe Biden's border failure

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas revealed on Tuesday that his state has transported more than 35,000 migrants to cities that have declared themselves as sanctuaries for immigrants, in response to the Biden administration’s inability to secure the southern border.

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a news conference with state agencies and local officials at Uvalde High School, three days after a gunman killed nineteen children and two adults in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo(REUTERS)

Abbott initiated the migrant transportation program in April 2022, in an attempt to make blue states share the responsibility that Texas has faced due to the unprecedented numbers of illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers crossing the border from Mexico into the US since President Biden took office.

“Texas has bused over 35,000 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities,” Abbott tweeted on Tuesday, along with a breakdown of which cities have received the most migrants.

“Over 11,300 to DC, Over 13,300 to NYC, Over 6,700 to Chicago, Over 2,600 to Philadelphia, Over 1,000 to Denver, Over 480 to LA,” the governor listed.

The numbers released by Abbott on Tuesday show an increase of more than 12,000 since the last update on the number of migrants that have been bused out of state under Operation Lone Star – a state border security and burden-sharing effort launched by the governor in 2021. In June, Abbott reported that more than 500 buses had removed 22,650 migrants from Texas and sent them to sanctuary cities.

TOPSHOT - Migrants help each other climb over a barbed wire fence into the US from Mexico, in Eagle Pass, Texas, on August 25, 2023. With their two children on their shoulders, Wilfredo and Nataly jump into the Rio Grande from the Mexican shore. The water is up to their waists. They avoid the line of buoys that the state of Texas placed to block their passage and head for the United States. They cross from Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, and seek the opposite bank in Eagle Pass, a city in southern Texas whose governor, Republican Greg Abbott, has militarized the river to contain the entry of migrants. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (AFP)

“Our busing mission provides critical relief to overwhelmed Texas border towns,” Abbott argued in his Tuesday tweet, which came a day after the 12th bus of migrants since June arrived in Los Angeles from Texas.

The arrival of migrants in blue states, many far from the southern border, has caused conflict between Democratic state and local officials and the Biden administration. In Washington, DC, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Biden, who belongs to the same party, to activate the National Guard in August of last year to provide aid and shelter for migrants arriving from Texas – a request that was rejected by the Biden administration.

New York City’s migrant population has surged and is expected to double by June 2024, putting a strain on city resources, such as schools and shelters. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has urged the 80-year-old president to act on the crisis more than three dozen times.

ALSO READ| ‘New York City deserves better,’ Mayor Eric Adams defies president Joe Biden on immigration, gets GOP support

Last month, New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul also demanded that Biden address the issue in her first public appeal to the White House since the crisis began in Spring 2022. “This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved through the federal government,” Hochul said in her remarks on Aug. 24, revealing that she had sent a letter to the president with her demands.

She did not ask for a state of emergency declaration, which Adams has repeatedly called for since last year.