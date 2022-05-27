Home / World News / Husband of teacher killed in Texas mass shooting dies of heart attack: Report
world news

Husband of teacher killed in Texas mass shooting dies of heart attack: Report

Irma Garcia had been a teacher at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde for 23 years, reports say. She was among the second teacher and 19 students who were killed in a shootout at the school carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.
Messages are written on a cross honoring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Messages are written on a cross honoring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. (AP)
Updated on May 27, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Joe Garcia, the husband of fourth-grade teacher Joe Garcia who was one of the victims of the shootout in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, reportedly died of a heart attack two days after her killing.

Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial on Thursday morning, a report by the New York Times said. Speaking to the NYT on Thursday, he (Joe) “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez said. Taking to Twitter, Martinez, said “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia (aunt) Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

He added that a GoFundMe has been set up for Joe and Irma Garcia. “Please donate anything you can to help her family. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Garcia family for various expenses. Thank you and God bless,” Irma's cousin Debra Austin wrote on the crowdfunding platform.

Irma Garcia had been a teacher at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde for 23 years, reports say. She was among the second teacher and 19 students who were killed in a shootout at the school carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Garcia had four children with her husband Joe and they had been married for 24 years. Their oldest child, Cristian, is serving in the United States Marine Corps as his brother, Jose, attended Texas State University, a report by news agency AP said on Thursday.

The couple's eldest daughter Lyliana is a high school sophomore, and her younger sister is a seventh grade student.

On Thursday evening, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family and the wider community, the archdiocese told AP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A sign showing former U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, stands posted inside the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on May 26, 2022.&nbsp;

    Days after Texas mass shooting, US gun lobby to hold event; Trump to speak

    As the United States still emerges from the shock after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Texas' Uvalde city, one of the country's biggest gun lobbies - the National Rifle Association - has pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday in Houston, about 450 km away from Tuesday's crime scene. Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak during the annual gathering on Friday.

  • Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet again warned the West over sanctions. (File photo)&nbsp;

    'Impossible to isolate Russia', Putin warns, Zelensky fears genocide: 10 points

    Underlining that it was “impossible to isolate” Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned the West, stressing that “those who try would primarily hurt themselves”. His remarks come as the Ukraine war grinds into the fourth month with global food and fuel supply hit badly. A relentless Putin, however, is showing no signs of budging. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of attempting a “genocide” in Donbas.

  • Police officers in riot gears stand guard to stop the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party after they broke in to the Red Zone, during a protest march called by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

    Imran, PTI leaders booked over arson, vandalism by supporters during Azadi March

    In the first case, a First Information Report was registered for fire and vandalism on the Jinnah Avenue, while a second FIR was launched for arson and damage to property in the Express Chowk area of the city. Both the FIRs were registered on the complaint of police officials, but the second case clearly named Imran Khan and senior PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Nawaz Awan among others.

  • Representational image.

    Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

    Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometres.

    Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru

    A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Peru on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with Peruvian authorities adding there were no dead or injured. The quake hit at 7:02 am local time (1202 GMT), at a depth of 218 kilometers (135 miles), according to the USGS, sending people fleeing into the streets. Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out