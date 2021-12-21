Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
United States reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19: Report

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended December 18.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Reuters |

Health officials in Texas said the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, ABC News reported on Monday.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States, ABC said in its report. 

The victim was a man in his 50s, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the report said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended December 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

 

