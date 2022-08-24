Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thailand court suspends PM from official duty pending review: Report

Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:42 PM IST

The constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.

PM Prayuth Chan-ocha took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government. Source: Twitter/@ThaiEnquirer
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Thai media reported on Wednesday that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.

ThaiPBS, Khaosod and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

