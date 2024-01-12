close_game
Thailand moves to ban recreational cannabis use, nascent industry on thin ice

Thailand moves to ban recreational cannabis use, nascent industry on thin ice

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 10:19 AM IST

The bill poses an existential threat to growers, dispensaries and a vast number of consumer-agro firms that have cropped up across Thailand.

In a significant policy shift, Thailand is considering new legislation aimed at curbing recreational cannabis consumption, following its landmark decision to decriminalize the plant in 2022. The draft bill, published by the health ministry on Tuesday, seeks to outlaw the recreational use of cannabis, restricting its consumption exclusively to medical and health-related purposes, reported Bloomberg.

The bill wouldn't return the plant's classification to that of a "narcotic."(AP / File)
The bill wouldn’t return the plant’s classification to that of a “narcotic.”(AP / File)

The proposed legislation will reverse the measures implemented by a previous government in June 2022, which led to the proliferation of marijuana-related businesses nationwide. The proposed bill includes fines of up to 60,000 baht ($1,720) for individuals using cannabis for recreational purposes, with stricter penalties for those involved in its sale.

The surge in cannabis shops and cafes, particularly in tourist areas and business districts, raised concerns, prompting the current government to address the issue.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who assumed office after the national election in May 2023, pledged during his campaign to limit marijuana use due to the perceived risks of addiction.

The legislation calls for tightened licensing rules on cannabis-related activities, requiring current businesses to obtain new licenses or permits or face significant penalties.

Despite the proposed restrictions, the bill does not reclassify cannabis as a narcotic. However, it poses challenges for existing businesses in the cannabis industry, ranging from growers to dispensaries, potentially threatening their existence.

Cannabis products, according to the current law, must contain no more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive compound that provides a “high” sensation.

Cannabis advocates and entrepreneurs in Thailand expressed concerns about the potential impact on the industry, noting the need for adjustments to comply with the evolving regulations, according to the Bloomberg report.

“The transitory period for previously-illegal businesses to come above ground is nearing an end. They will need to make adjustments or risk jail,” Bloomberg quoted Chokwan Kitty Chopaka, a Thai cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, as saying. “Or they will go underground, where it’s not any better.”

The draft legislation is currently open for public and industry feedback until January 23, allowing stakeholders to voice their opinions before potential changes are made. The health ministry will then submit the final proposal to the Cabinet, which will, in turn, send it to Parliament for approval.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

January 12, 2024
