‘Thank you for holding up Indian flag’, Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian diaspora in San Francisco

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in America in San Francisco, made strong remarks about politics, unity, and the state of democracy in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an interaction at the University of California, Santa Cruz. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

“If you believed in anger, hatred and arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting and I would be doing ‘Mann Ki Baat,’” Rahul stated on Wednesday.

Congress leader expressed gratitude to the Indian-American for representing Indian values in America and emphasized the importance of mutual respect and bonding between nations.

“So thank you very much for holding up the Indian flag in America. Showing the American people what it menas to be American, respecting them, learning from them and also letting them learn from you,” Rahul expressed.

The former member of the Indian Parliament highlighted the reason behind launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', stating, “We found that when everyone started working together, a completely different type of energy started coming.”

Rahul expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support he received during the massive foot march, stating that the government had made various attempts to halt the yatra, but its impact only grew stronger.

“The government tried everything it could do to stop the Yatra, but its impact kept on increasing.”

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi criticized certain groups in India that he claimed have an inherent arrogance and believe they know everything. He stressed the importance of diverse languages and religions that shape Indian society, which he believes are currently under attack.“In India, we grew up with people of different languages, different religions. And that is what is being attacked The tradition in India, of people like Gandhi Ji and Guru Nanak Ji, has been that you should not be under the impression of knowing everything. It is a ‘disease’ that some groups of India think that they know everything. Even if they have a conversation with God, they might explain to him,” he remarked.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States spans ten days, during which he plans to visit San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. In San Francisco, he delivered a talk at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and interacted with senior executives from the technology industry, focusing on the subject of artificial intelligence. He also engaged with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco to understand their perspectives and concerns.

During his stay in Washington DC, scheduled for June 1-2, Gandhi will address the National Press Club, emphasizing the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He aims to engage in discussions and exchange ideas with lawmakers and think tanks, including a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam, which will be attended by prominent business leaders, senators, and congressmen.

In New York on June 3-4, Gandhi plans to interact with intellectuals at the Harvard Club, participate in a lunch event, meet accomplished Indian-Americans in the creative industry, and deliver a public address at the Javits Center.

Rahul's visit comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concluded three-nation tour, which included Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.

On a separate note, Rahul Gandhi recently received a new ordinary passport, following the clearance granted by a Delhi court.