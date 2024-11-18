The best podcasts of 2024, as picked by The Economist

“Broomgate” Subcultures often make for podcast gold. This show relives the greatest controversy in curling, a sport that marries ice hockey and shuffleboard. John Cullen, a comedian and former curler, narrates the scandal with authority.

“The Butterfly King” Most true-crime podcasts explore recent history. Here Becky Milligan, a former BBC journalist, examines a very cold case: the possible murder of King Boris III of Bulgaria in 1943.

“D-Day: The Tide Turns” The Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France 80 years ago changed the course of history. This beautifully produced series tells the story of D-Day by focusing on the people who made it possible.

“Hysterical” In 2011 a Tourette’s-like syndrome affected a group of teenage girls in New York. Dan Taberski, an American podcaster, dives into the history and mystery of mass hysteria, speaking to victims and doctors.

“Not All Propaganda is Art” A look at how culture became a player in cold-war politics. Benjamen Walker, a radio host, corrals unexpected examples. For example, to promote American interests, the CIA funded a film adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984” and a journal aimed at left-wing intellectuals.

“The Rest is Entertainment” Goalhanger, a production company, has a winning formula: bring witty experts together for a chat. One of its latest shows focuses on film, journalism and television, offering up humorous analysis of the business of entertainment.

“Shell Game” Evan Ratliff, a journalist, clones his voice and has his AI counterpart speak to scammers, spammers and even his wife. “What will it do to us,” he asks, “when more and more of the people we encounter in the world aren’t real?”

“Strangers on a Bench” Ever wonder what those people sitting on a bench are thinking about? Tom Rosenthal, a singer-songwriter, joins them and finds out in this simple, and simply wonderful, show.

“Thief at the British Museum” A curator at the British Museum stole objects and offered them for sale on eBay. Katie Razzall, the BBC’s culture editor, meets Ittai Gradel, an antiquities dealer who discovered the crime.

“The Wonder of Stevie” In an age of fleeting fame, Stevie Wonder abides. Wesley Morris, a critic, interviews an eclectic cast of experts and fans (including Barack Obama). The show focuses on 1972-77 when the artist evolved from Boy Wonder to, well, Mr Wonder.