How Kate Middleton (actually) met Prince William

The sixth season of ‘The Crown’ which released on Netflix follows Prince William as a young adult and his days at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. It also goes back to the moment Prince William met his now wife Kate Middleton while studying at the University of St Andrews in 2001. Here's a look at the couple's fairytale romance- from just classmates to spouses for life Prince William-Kate Middleton: Britain's William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain.(Reuters)

From Eton to St Andrews

After graduating from Eton College, Prince William went to study at the University of St Andrews in 2001. There he met Catherine Elizabeth Middleton from Bucklebury, Berkshire – the eldest daughter of Michael and Carole Middleton.

How Kate caught Prince William's eye

It has been reported that Kate Middleton was spotted by Prince William when she modelled a sheer dress at a charity show runway in March 2002. When they met in the university, Prince William saw her more as a friend until she walked the runway in the see-through dress, which was later auctioned for £78,000. Some royal experts have claimed that Kate Middleton's enrollment at St Andrews was entirely related to meeting her future husband.

Strategic Kate Middleton

Robert Lacey said, “Kate was very strategic. She gave up her place at one of Britain’s premier universities, Edinburgh, and opted for another one [St Andrews] that probably didn’t have the same academic standard. She had already been to Edinburgh to get her flat accommodations sorted out but switched universities and switched her courses to history of art because that was William’s. She delayed her own education by a year and even takes the chance she won’t get into St Andrews.”

What happened next

The pair began dating shortly after the charity fashion show and lived together in an off-campus apartment with two friends, reports claimed. On this, Kate Middleton earlier said, “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. It did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early.”

Prince William said, “We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff.”

But.. a break-up happened

The two briefly split when Kate Middleton was frustrated with Prince William’s lack of commitment. Then, she moved to London and worked several jobs in retail and marketing. Kate said, “At the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised, I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me, although I didn’t think it at the time.”