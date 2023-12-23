King Charles' strict Christmas rule this year to protect ‘senior royal members'

King Charles has banned younger royal family members from taking photographs and selfies during this year’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, it was reported. As per the royal tradition, the monarch and his family gather at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk over the festive season. This time King Charles, Queen Camilla's former family and Prince William, Kate Middleton and the couple's three children are expected to take part in the festivities. Britain's King Charles visits the Royal Courts of Justice in London.(AP)

OK! revealed that only royals with official social media accounts will be able to post during the festivities. Other than this, photographs or videos will be shot by a professional and approved by the Buckingham Palace communications team, it was reported as "it’s been made very clear that there will be no mobile phones, photographs or selfies taken at the lunch table this year. Only controlled and approved images will see the light of day from the celebrations.”

The move has been put in place to protect senior members of the royal family and as "there will be a lot of teenagers in attendance this year who are very mobile-friendly. It sounds rather funny, but the truth of the matter is they don’t want a photo of the King trying to squeeze a roast potato into his mouth appearing on social media. Not only will there be extended members of the family in attendance but also complete outsiders, so it’s very important to ensure that no unexpected photos or videos appear online.”

How royal family will celebrate Christmas this year

The outlet reported that royal family's "guest list is quite extensive this year and some people are attending who are not very close to the family. The family are treating this like a formal event for the first time which means everyone needs to be on their best behaviour.”

The royal family will also be joined at Sandringham this year by Queen Camilla's children, grandchildren, and sister, reports have claimed.