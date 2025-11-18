The Game Awards website down? Users report issues with voting and viewing nominations

Hundreds of users reported issues with the website of The Game Awards as nominations were announced, and voting began on Monday. Users complained that the website was not loading, and they were unable to view the nominations and vote on them. Representational image.(@thegameawards)

The wildly popular award show, created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, is one of the most looked-up to events in the gaming community. With the 2025 edition happening on Monday, November 17, millions of users were turning to the website to view the nominations and vote for their favorite games across multiple categories.

However, they were met with disappointment as the website seemingly could not handle the traffic and crashed for many users.

Viewers Report Issues On Social Media

“SDN, The Game Awards Website is not letting me vote and I want to vote for Dispatch, can you fix it?,” one user wrote.

“@geoffkeighley can you take some of the money colonization 88 and kkkingdom kkkome deliverance gave you and invest it into the game awards website? its been an hour and thirty minutes and i still can’t vote,” wrote another, tagging the host and creator.

“The nominees for the Game Awards were announced but I can’t even access the website,” said another.

“The Game Awards website must be on the same wifi as Nintendo’s servers. Trash,” wrote one.

“Game Awards website keeps crashing every time get a few votes in i just wanna vote before I forget man,” said another.

“The game awards website just rate limited me because their website works like shit,” added another.

The Game Awards 2025 will stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Amazon Prime Video on December 11 from 8–11 pm ET.