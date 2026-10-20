'The Hanging Tree' from The Hunger Games played amid tear gas at France concert

As France burns amid protests and unrest, a haunting song from Suzanne Collins’s dystopian novel series The Hunger Games has taken on a real-world resonance. The Estelle Violoncelle Association and the New World Orchestra performed ‘The Hanging Tree’ during what organisers described as an authorised concert, even as tear gas grenades were fired nearby.

The Hunger Games' three-finger salute: People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Stringer)

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A video shared by the Estelle Violoncelle Association on Instagram shows the musicians continuing to play as their eyes water from exposure to tear gas. The sound of grenades can also be heard in the background.

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Watch the video here:

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, the association wrote, “Music against (tear gas) fire.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, the association wrote, “Music against (tear gas) fire.” {{/usCountry}}

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The performance comes amid protests and unrest in France, where demonstrations have drawn attention to issues including the rising cost of living and public services. The stir had begun four weeks earlier, when students took to the streets to demand better conditions in their schools.

According to local media reports, nearly half a million people marched across France on Saturday to protest - which turned violent in some parts. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said that more than 2,513 people have been arrested nationwide since this weekend, with 67 sentenced to prison and “dozens” of criminal cases opened, according to AFP.

Also Read | From Bastille to this month's riots, the long history and culture of street protests in France

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Police responses to demonstrations, including the use of tear gas to disperse crowds, have also come under scrutiny. According to The Guardian, interior minister Laurent Nuñez told the Senate that police had opened internal investigations into 36 allegations of violence by officers against demonstrators. The complaints include claims that four children were “mutilated” by explosive weapons, six people sustained “significant injuries”, and other incidents involved physical assaults, insults and alleged sexual assault.

The Hunger Games trilogy

Suzanne Collins’s 'The Hunger Games' trilogy comprises 'The Hunger Games' (2008), 'Catching Fire' (2009) and 'Mockingjay' (2010). The books are set in Panem, a dystopian nation ruled by the wealthy and authoritarian Capitol, which exercises control over 12 districts - each involved in a different trade.

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As punishment for a past rebellion, the Capitol organises the annual Hunger Games, forcing children from each district to fight to the death in a televised spectacle.

The story follows Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers to take her younger sister Prim’s place in the Games. Her defiance of the Capitol’s rules makes her an unwilling symbol of rebellion. As unrest spreads across Panem, Katniss becomes the face of a growing resistance movement against the authoritarian regime.

Also Read | France protests ‘felt like war,’ say citizens as Macron slams ‘unrestrained violence’, blames far-left groups for unrest

The three-finger District 12 salute

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In 'The Hunger Games', the three-finger salute initially serves as a gesture of gratitude, admiration and farewell. When Katniss volunteers for the Games in place of her sister, residents of District 12 use it to express their respect and solidarity with her.

As the series progresses, the gesture takes on a wider political meaning, becoming a symbol of resistance against the Capitol.

A protester gestures and holds up a sign during a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University in Bangkok June 1, 2014.

The salute has since been adopted by protesters in real life, most notably in Thailand and Myanmar.

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In Thailand, demonstrators began using the gesture after the military coup in May 2014 to express opposition to military rule. According to The Guardian, authorities warned that people using the salute at political gatherings could face arrest. The gesture subsequently became a recognisable symbol of anti-coup resistance.

In February 2021, medical workers and protesters in Myanmar also adopted the three-finger salute to oppose the military coup that overthrew the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The gesture illustrates how a symbol originating in a fictional dystopia can acquire political significance in real life, allowing protesters to express dissent and solidarity.

‘Are you, are you coming to the tree?’

‘The Hanging Tree’, performed by the orchestra in France, is another symbol of resistance associated with The Hunger Games.

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The song features in 'Mockingjay', the third book in the original trilogy, and also appears in the prequel, 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

A dark folk ballad, it depicts a man calling out to his lover as he faces death. In the prequel, the song is associated with Lucy Gray Baird, who performs it after witnessing the execution of a rebel. Its political undertones and association with rebellion make it a powerful symbol within the story.

From the three-finger salute to ‘The Hanging Tree’, The Hunger Games shows how symbols of resistance can escape the fictional worlds that created them. What began as expressions of defiance in a dystopian story have since become rallying cries in real-world movements, bringing protesters together against authority and oppression. In France, the orchestra’s performance of ‘The Hanging Tree’ amid tear gas offered a striking reminder of how art can become an act of resistance, turning a song about rebellion into a call for solidarity.

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Deep Dive Why is “The Hanging Tree” associated with resistance in The Hunger Games? The song appears in Mockingjay and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, where it is linked to rebellion. Its political undertones make it a symbol of defiance in the series. What happened when an orchestra performed “The Hanging Tree” in France? The Estelle Violoncelle Association and the New World Orchestra continued playing during an authorised concert as tear gas grenades were fired nearby. Video showed the musicians’ eyes watering, with grenades audible in the background. Why were people protesting in France? The demonstrations included students calling for better conditions in schools and wider protests over the rising cost of living and public services.