The royal family rift deepens! King Charles and Prince William to keep Harry and Meghan at arm's length

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and the British royal family continues to make headlines as the rift between them appears to be growing deeper. Sources close to the family have told The Daily Beast that King Charles and Prince William have decided to keep Harry and Meghan at arm's length for the foreseeable future.

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain. Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California.(AP)

According to The Daily Beast, William, and Kate Middleton have opposed Charles making frequent concessions to Harry and Meghan, and their opinions are being taken into account. Charles has been emphasizing joint responsibility with William and Kate for the monarchy's direction of travel since his coronation. Although Harry attended the coronation, he reportedly left immediately afterward to return to California for his son's birthday.

Sources claim that the situation has escalated to such an extent that William allegedly feels "completely betrayed" by his brother, and even "hates" him. Harry's recent memoir, "Spare," contained some explosive allegations against William and Kate, including claims that they encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party 18 years ago. The book also featured an account of a physical fight between the adult brothers, in which Harry claimed he was knocked to the ground, breaking a dog bowl.

According to an insider close to Prince Charles and Camilla, the window of opportunity for a resolution to the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and the royal family has closed. Speaking to The Daily Beast, the source revealed that the coronation presented a unique opportunity and pressure for a solution to the conflict, but now that it's over, Charles will shift his focus toward his role as king, rather than being bogged down by the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan. The source said, "The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama."

Despite Charles' willingness to reconcile with Harry and Meghan, sources claim that a bit of distance could prove beneficial for all parties involved. Harry has asserted that he has no intention of hastily resolving issues with his father and brother, emphasizing that the "ball [is] in their court" regarding the possibility of reconciliation.

The question remains whether the royals will be able to reconcile their differences and find a way to move forward together. However, with tensions continuing to escalate, it seems that a resolution may not be on the horizon anytime soon.