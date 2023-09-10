The Tesla CEO Elon Musk hid his third child with Grimes, total of three kids, new biography reveals

A new biography about the life and work of Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals that he has three children with his former partner, the singer Grimes, instead of two as previously reported, Independent reported.

The book, written by journalist Walter Isaacson, is based on extensive interviews with Musk and his associates over the past two years.

According to The New York Times’ review of the biography, which will be published on September 12, Musk and Grimes have a son named Techno Mechanicus, or Tau, whose existence has been kept secret from the public.

It is not clear when or where he was born, or why his parents chose to hide him.

Reportedly the former X CEO has ten known biological offspring with three different women.

Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, started dating in 2018 and had an on-and-off relationship until 2022.

They have since broken up, but Grimes has said that they still have a “fluid” connection.

Their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii, or X, was born in May 2020 and made headlines for his unusual name. Their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y, was born via surrogate in December 2021.

The Tesla CEO also has two other children who were born in 2021: twin boys who are the result of his relationship with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer interface company Neuralink.

Musk recently shared a photo of himself and Zilis holding the twins, who are now 16 months old, on Twitter. The twins were born in Austin, Texas in November 2021, shortly before Musk and Grimes welcomed their daughter.

The SpaceX CEO has six more children from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson. They had their first son, Nevada Alexander, in 2002, but he tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old.

Musk’s biography is already a best seller on Amazon based on preorders. It promises to offer an unprecedented insight into the mind and vision of one of the most influential and controversial entrepreneurs of our time.