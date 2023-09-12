The Truth With Vivek Ramaswamy: GOP hopeful announces second season of podcast

Donald Trump always said he had the “best words” but it would appear that Vivek Ramaswamy also believes he’s in the same mould and will launch out what his campaign dubbed the second season of his podcast titled: The Truth With Vivek Ramaswamy.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a town hall meeting, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Carroll, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)

According to a report in Semafor, Ramaswamy is going to take the next step from talking to media personalities to playing host by inviting them over to his podcast. Since he launched his campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy has made a host of appearances on a plethora of channels normally eschewed by Republicans including MSNBC and CNN. He has also visited scores of conservative outlets and even done sit downs with personalities like Bill Maher, Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson.

Now, Ramaswamy is hoping to play the host to several popular conservative figures. The first round of guests includes John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s Pizza, Chaya Raichik, the creator of Libs of Tik Tok and James o’Keefe of Project Veritas.

Additional guests will also include professional athletes and figures from the entertainment industry. A statement from Ramaswamy said: “In season 2, we’re leveling up: The discussions will extend beyond the realm of conventional politics, delving into culture, entertainment, and even sports. We’ll engage with thought leaders, cultural icons, professional athletes, and a diverse range of individuals to explore their life stories and discover areas of common ground,” Ramaswamy said in an emailed statement.”

A campaign spokesperson said that the average watch time on YouTube was nearly 16 minutes while Ramaswamy’s interview with former Trump general Bill Barr got 250,000 views. Ramaswamy has recorded 41 podcasts so far which are available on his website.

As of September 11, Vivek Ramaswamy (7.4%) is third in the GOP polls behind Donald Trump (53.0%) and Ron DeSantis (13.2%). A former biotechnology investor and executive, Ramaswamy, 38, started a firm in 2022 to pressure companies to abandon environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives. The political outsider has stoked grassroots chatter as a potential alternative to Trump. He is a fervent supporter of the former president and says he would pardon Trump should he win the White House.

