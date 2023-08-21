‘The Voice of Mario’-Charles Martinet steps down after 27 years of voicing Mario

In a Twitter post made on Monday, Voice Actor Charles Martinet announced the end of his voicing career for Mario. For the past 27 years, Charles had voiced the beloved Nintendo game character.

“My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!”, said the post.

Charles made his official debut as the voice of Mario' an intrepid Italian plumber, in Mario's Game Gallery, Super Mario 64, and has voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi.

Nintendo as well made a statement on the app, saying that Charles will be "moving into the brand new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” continued the statement. “Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

While the voice actor has made the announcement in excitement, fans can't help but feel nostalgic and emotional at his exit.

Recently, Charles made a cameo in the box office blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where Chris Patt voiced Mario.