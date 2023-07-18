The world's strongest passport is Singapore. India's rank is...

Singapore has replaced Japan as the most powerful passport among all passports in the world, as it allows visa-free access to as many as 192 global destinations, according to the latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday.

Singapore passport holders have visa-free access to 192 out of 227 global destinations.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest ranking, Japan, which was in the top spot for the last five years, dropped to third, with visa-free access to 189 nations around the world. It shares its position with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden.

India, on the other hand, improved its position by 5 spots from last year, and is currently ranked 80th on the index along with Togo and Senegal, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations. Yemen (99), Pakistan (100), Syria (101) and Iraq (102) round up the bottom five.

Passports of these countries hold the top 10 spots on the Henley Index:

Rank Country Visa-free travel to (out of 277 nations) 1 Singapore 192 2 Germany, Italy, Spain 190 3 Austria, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Sweden 189 4 Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, UK 188 5 Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland 187 6 Australia, Hungary, Poland 186 7 Canada, Greece 185 8 Lithuania, US 184 9 Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia 183 10 Estonia, Iceland 182

Passports of these countries hold the bottom 10 spots on the Henley Index:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rank Country Visa-free travel to (out of 277 nations) 103 Afghanistan 27 102 Iraq 29 101 Syria 30 100 Pakistan 33 99 Yemen, Somalia 35 98 Palestinian territory, Nepal 38 97 North Korea 39 96 Bangladesh 40 95 Sri Lanka, Libya 41 94 Kosovo 42

Invented nearly 20 years ago by Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman, Henley & Partners, the index is based on the exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It is the original ranking of all the passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON