‘There are no your terrorists or my terrorists, must fight it together’: India remembers 9/11

India’s permanent representative to UN, ambassador T S Tirumurti, said Ground Zero should strengthen the world’s resolve to fight terrorism and reject any attempts to justify it.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Permanent representatives of the 15-nation member UN Security Council visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on September 9.(AFP)

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), ambassador T S Tirumurti, visited Ground Zero, the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on Friday to pay homage to the lives lost in the terrorist attack. He urged the world to fight terrorists together. “There are no 'your terrorists' and 'my terrorists' or 'bad terrorists' and 'good terrorists'. Must fight it together,” he tweeted.

Trimurti told news agency PTI that Ground Zero should strengthen the world’s resolve to fight terrorism and reject any attempts to justify it. "The site should remind us of our collective resolve to fight terrorism and to refute all attempts to justify it,” he said.

The ambassador said visiting the memorial with other members of the UN Security Council was a moving experience. “It was indeed a moving experience to be present at Ground Zero in New York on the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. I paid homage at the memorial to all the lives lost, which include many Indians,” he said.

Permanent representatives of the 15-nation member UN Security Council visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on September 9. US representative to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield led the visit to the memorial. The UN released a statement on Friday affirming their commitment to preventing counter-terrorism, adding that they are as committed to preventing terrorism today as they were 20 years ago.

“Today, the members of the Security Council marked this solemn anniversary with a visit to the September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. The members of the Security Council are as united today as they were 20 years ago in their commitment to prevent and counter-terrorism, in all its forms and wherever it occurs, consistent with international law,” the press statement said.

