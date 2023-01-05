These are the world's most punctual airlines in 2022: Top 10

South American carrier Azul Brazilian Airlines was the best airline in 2022 owing to its on-time performance globally, according to a new report by aviation analytics firm Cirium, CNN reported. The airline operated nearly 280,000 flights last year, the report said, adding that 88.93% of them arrived within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter slams Prince Harry, Meghan. Here's why

Chile's LATAM Airlines showed 86.31% punctuality across more than 450,000 flights and took the fourth place in the ranking while Colombia's Avianca at 83.48% punctuality and nearly 145,000 flights was at the sixth position.

For the second year in a row, Delta Airlines was given the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence. The airlines was fifth on the global ranking with 83.63% punctuality of its million-plus flights. United Airlines was in eighth place and American Airlines was at the tenth place. Six out of the world's top ten most punctual airports were in the US.

Watch: Will Prince Harry attend King Charles' coronation? His lukewarm response

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a list of the best global airlines for on-time performance, according to Cirium:

1. Azul Brazilian Airlines (88.93% punctuality; 279,722 flights).

2. All Nippon Airlines (88.61% punctuality; 162,370 flights).

3. Japan Airlines (88.00% punctuality; 165,981 flights).

4. LATAM Airlines (86.31% punctuality; 451,651 flights).

5. Delta Air Lines (83.63% punctuality; 1,004,684 flights).

6. Avianca S.A. (83.48% punctuality; 144,525 flights).

7. Emirates (81.30% punctuality; 137,589 flights).

8. United Airlines (80.46% punctuality; 789,200 flights).

9. Qatar Airways (78.32% punctuality; 152,377 flights).

10. American Airlines (78.29% punctuality; 1,076,100 flights).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON