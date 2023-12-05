close_game
News / World News / These are Wikipedia's most-read 2023 topics: SRK's Jawan, IPL and…

These are Wikipedia's most-read 2023 topics: SRK's Jawan, IPL and…

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 05:46 PM IST

The second most-read article on Wikipedia in 2023 was the annual list of deaths, which sees high traffic year after year.

Remember what you searched for in 2023? Well, Wikipedia does. English Wikipedia raked in more than 84 billion views this year and the most popular article was about ChatGPT, it said. The second most-read article on Wikipedia in 2023 was the annual list of deaths, which sees high traffic year after year. It took the #4 and #1 spots in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie Jawan.

Individual entries for notable figures who passed away also garnered significant interest this year, including pages for Matthew Perry. The highly anticipated 2023 Cricket World Cup took third place. Three other cricket-related entries in Wikipedia’s top 25 articles this year included the Indian Premier League at #4.

“Barbenheimer" and Taylor Swift also appeared to sway our 2023 internet-reading habits.

Here are this year's top 25 articles on English Wikipedia.

1. ChatGPT: 49,490,406 pageviews

2. Deaths in 2023: 42,666,860 pageviews

3. 2023 Cricket World Cup: 38,171,653 pageviews

4. Indian Premier League: 32,012,810 pageviews

5. Oppenheimer (film): 28,348,248 pageviews

6. Cricket World Cup: 25,961,417 pageviews

7. J. Robert Oppenheimer: 25,672,469 pageviews

8. Jawan (film): 21,791,126 pageviews

9. 2023 Indian Premier League: 20,694,974 pageviews

10. Pathaan (film): 19,932,509 pageviews

11. The Last of Us (TV series): 19,791,789 pageviews

12. Taylor Swift, 19,418,385: pageviews

13. Barbie (film): 18,051,077 pageviews

14. Cristiano Ronaldo: 17,492,537 pageviews

15. Lionel Messi: 16,623,630 pageviews

16. Premier League: 16,604,669 pageviews

17. Matthew Perry: 16,454,666 pageviews

18. United States: 16,240,461 pageviews

19. Elon Musk: 14,370,395 pageviews

20. Avatar: The Way of Water: 14,303,116 pageviews

21. India: 13,850,178 pageviews

22. Lisa Marie Presley: 13,764,007 pageviews

23. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 13,392,917 pageviews

24. Russian invasion of Ukraine: 12,798,866 pageviews

25. Andrew Tate: 12,728,616 pageviews

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Sign out