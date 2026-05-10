‘They will be laughing no longer’: Trump's fresh threat to Iran after Tehran sends response to peace proposal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of "playing games" and mocking America for decades, while saying the country would soon be stopped. His remarks came after Tehran said that it sent its response to Washington's latest peace proposal.

Trump on Sunday accused Iran of "playing games" and mocking the United States for decades.(Bloomberg)

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Trump did not directly address reports about Iran's response to the peace proposal, however, went on to warn its rival that they will be “laughing no longer”. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Trump's latest threat to Iran

In a post on Truth Social, the US president accused Iran of “playing games with the United States and the rest of the World”.

"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!)," he wrote.

He also accused Tehran of "laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country" before adding: "They will be laughing no longer!"

Trump also hit out against former US president Barack Obama, claiming he was “great” for Tehran. He said Obama had given Iran “a major and very powerful new lease on life”.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed and implemented during the Obama administration in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed and implemented during the Obama administration in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iran sends response to US peace proposal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran sends response to US peace proposal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran has submitted its response to US' proposal for peace talks aimed at ending the war, Iranian state media reported on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has submitted its response to US' proposal for peace talks aimed at ending the war, Iranian state media reported on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Iranian state television, the response centred on stopping the conflict across all fronts, especially in Lebanon, and ensuring the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The response came after Washington proposed ending hostilities before beginning discussions on more sensitive matters, including Iran's nuclear programme.

A Pakistani official told news agency Reuters that Islamabad, which has been helping mediate talks linked to the war, passed Iran's response on to the US.

The United States has not yet released an official statement on Tehran's response to the proposal.

With inputs from agencies

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