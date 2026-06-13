'This is big': Anthropic disables Mythos, Fable models over US govt's foreign access ban

Anthropic said on Friday it will "abruptly disable" its most advanced AI models for all users after the US government ordered it to suspend access for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (AFP)

The company said it received an export control directive requiring suspension of access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for all foreign nationals. However, it added that it was not provided detailed information behind the national security assessment.

The directive arrives amid already strained ties between Anthropic and the US government. Earlier this year, the relationship fractured after the company refused to allow US military use of its AI systems for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. In response, the government placed Anthropic on a supply chain blacklist scheduled to take effect later in the year.

Social media erupts The decision triggered an immediate wave of reactions online, with users sharply divided and often alarmed.

One X user said, “this is like 9/11 for techbros.”

Another simply wrote “Wtfffff”.

Some users speculated about political and commercial motives. One said, “I can't help but think this is because Anthropic is in the lead, about to IPO, and the current administration can't stand them.”

Another wrote, “No killer robots for the Pentagon. US gov: Then no model for anyone. Gold medal in mutual pettiness. Nobody wins.”

Concerns about censorship also surfaced. One X user said, “And the government censorship of AI models begins, just like I warned. Anthropic's Fable 5 is now essentially outlawed, since even Anthropic cannot guarantee the nationality of user accounts. This is the US government beginning its effort of mass censorship of AI models. Before long, they will ban China-based open source models, too. Mark my words,”

Other users reacted more humorously, with one asking, “Do ants (Anthropic) own staff not get to work on this / not use it personally now lol,”

Ex-Zoho CEO reacts Former Zoho Corp CEO Sridhar Vembu was among those who reacted strongly to the development, calling the move "big", Vembu wrote that the disabling of Anthropic's Mythos and Fable models for users outside the United States demonstrated that "Technology is the ultimate weapon".

He added that "National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology", arguing that countries would increasingly view access to advanced AI systems through a strategic and geopolitical lens.

Vembu also said the episode showed that "Globalization is dead and Bharat must find her own way ahead". Urging policymakers to respond, he said the Indian government should ensure that organisations embrace smaller AI models, including "both Indian and Chinese open source ones". "With a bit of effort, we can make them work," he wrote, adding, "Anyway, why pay money to people who don't even want to sell to you?"