‘This is insane’: Videos show Hamas militants hang gliding into Israel, roaming in jeeps

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Social media platforms have been inundated with a barrage of videos and images depicting what appears to be Hamas militants infiltrating into Israel. This alarming development comes in the wake of a series of rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory as the Islamist movement Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday. The surprise assault was combined with gunmen crossing the border into Israeli territory.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

In a pre-recorded speech, Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif, said, “We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over. We declare Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and the first strike has surpassed 5,000 missiles and shells in the first 20 minutes.”

Amateur footage shared widely on various social media channels shows scenes of individuals dressed in camouflage attire, carrying firearms, and appearing to cross the border fence into Israeli territory. Videos circulating on social media also showed Hamas militants dragging the bodies of several Israeli soldiers into the streets in celebration.

Footage showed a Hamas infiltrator using a motorized hang glider to enter into Israel.

These images have left citizens and observers on edge, raising concerns about the potential for armed confrontations and violence.

Sirens blared across these Israeli cities on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah as the Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted numerous rockets, sending residents scrambling for shelter. A woman in her 60s was killed in a direct rocket hit in the southern Gderot area.

Israel has declared a “state of readiness for war” amid the massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area.

“The IDF declares a state of readiness for war. Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the statement from the Israeli army said.

HT News Desk

