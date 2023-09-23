This is the best city to live in the U.S. in 2023-2024: states travel report

U.S. News and World Report released a list of the best places to live in the U.S. for 2023-2024. The report states cities based on the quality of life, and job market along with the value of living and people's desire to live in a particular place.

About 150 metro areas are analyzed each year by the publication to find the best places to live.

The #1 spot was taken by Green Bay this year. According to the publication, Green Bay is “The perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel.”

One of the top reasons for the city scoring the top is its low cost of living. A house in Green Bay costs less than the national median.

Here's a list of activities you can indulge in to explore the city:

Regular stadium tours are offered at Lambeau Field.

The Titletown neighborhood, located directly across the street, offers free family entertainment. A full-sized football field, a park, a tubing hill, and an ice skating rink are all included.

To mention a few things to do in the vicinity, the Resch Center also offers several national headliners for music fans.

The city also hosts an exciting and growing culinary and craft beer scene.

It has 13 breweries and offers varied options of restaurants ranging from traditional Midwest supper clubs and contemporary bistros.

The top ten cities to live in the U.S. in 2023-2024:

Green Bay, WI

Huntsville, AL

Raleigh & Durham, NC

Boulder, CO

Sarasota, FL

Naples, FL

Portland, ME

Charlotte, NC

Colorado Springs, CO

Fayetteville, AR

