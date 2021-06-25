Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei
world news

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed to any official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan and asked Washington to ‘sever all military ties with Taiwan’.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:23 PM IST
A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China sent a record 28 fighter jets, 14 of them J-16s, towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP)

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defence ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties.

Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed to any official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan and asked Washington to ‘sever all military ties with Taiwan’.

“The complete reunification of China is a historical necessity and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unstoppable trend. The common aspirations of the people are peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. ‘Taiwan independence’ is a dead-end road and seeking it means war,” the statement quoting Guoqiang said.

Guoqiang reminded the US to fully understand China’s development and growth by external focus and asked the US to abide by the one-China principle. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and has recently ramped up political and military pressure.

Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said that the nation needs to prepare for a possible military conflict due to China’s increasing intimidation tactics. Taiwan reported several incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes. Guoqiang also said that the People Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched multi-type aircrafts to conduct exercises in the Taiwan Strait. He highlighted that the move was necessary in response to the current situation across the Taiwan Strait and China’s need to safeguard its sovereignty. In retaliation, the US stepped up its support to Taipei.

The G7 leaders issued a statement earlier condemning Beijing over its human rights abuses and highlighted the need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The US navy continues to conduct transits through the Taiwan Strait on a monthly basis.

(with inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP