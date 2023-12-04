'This whole farrago has gone on long enough,' Piers Morgan explains why he shared the ‘royal racist’ names

Piers Morgan, who has been a vocal critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, decided to disclose the names of the British royals who allegedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie in his TalkTV show on Wednesday night, saying he was fed up with the secrecy and the damage caused by the allegation.

Piers Morgan breaks silence, names Royals accused of racist remarks on TalkTV show (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo, REUTERS/Toby Melville)(REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo,)

He also wrote in the Times newspaper this weekend, saying, “It seemed absurd to me that Dutch people should be privy to significant information about our royal family, but British people would be prevented from knowing it too.”

The names of the British royals have been revealed in a Dutch translation of a new book by Omid Scobie, a journalist who claims to be close to the Sussexes.

The book, Endgame, names King Charles and Kate Middleton as the ones who had “concerns and conversations” about the skin colour of Archie, Harry and Meghan’s son. This accusation was first made by Harry and Meghan in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, but they refused to name the culprits.

“Second, because this whole farrago has gone on long enough and caused enough damage. Frankly, it’s time we were told exactly what was allegedly said by whom to who, when and where it was said, and in exactly what context. Otherwise, this deeply divisive, racially charged sore will continue to ooze its way into global public consciousness," Morgan stated.

“Third, because in reporting the names their identities can no longer be held over them as some kind of blackmail threat by the Sussexes,” he added.

The talk show host says further, “My own firm belief, which I’m sure will be shared by most of the British public, is that neither Charles or Kate ever made any racist comments about baby Archie, and that this is a sickening slur on the characters of two people who’ve spent their lives in public service advocating for racial equality and justice.”

“Poor Omid Scobie seems to have become the first author in history whose book was secretly sabotaged en route to a printer in a random foreign country.”

Scobie has denied that he put the names in any version of his manuscript, and blamed the Dutch translator for adding them. The translator and her publisher have defended themselves, saying they only translated what was given to them.

The UK media are now calling on Harry and Meghan to speak out and deny the contents of the book, which they have not done so far.

King Charles, who is attending the Cop28 environmental summit in Dubai, is expected to respond to the story soon, either through legal action or a statement. He may follow the example of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who famously said “recollections may vary” after the Oprah interview.

