'Those are children's killers,' Al Jazeera journalist condemns Israeli air strikes that killed wife and kids: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Oct 26, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Wael Al-Dahdouh found out that they were killed in the air raid as he reported on the Gaza war

A viral video showsAl Jazeera Arabic's bureau head in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, condemning an attack that killed his two children and wife. “Those are children's killers. No more, no less,” he says in the video.

“Women and children were taking shelter in what the 'Israeli military' said was a safe area,” he adds. “But death came after them. The air strikes followed them.”

Another tragic video shows the moment Wael found out that they were killed in the air raid as he reported on the Gaza war. He entered a hospital to see the bodies of family members in the morgue. A video shows the journalist at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in Deir al-Balah in front of the body of his son Mahmoud, 15. Mahmoud reportedly wanted to become a journalist.

“This is a series of targeted attacks on children, women and civilians,” Wael told Al Jazeera. “I was just reporting from Yarmouk about such an attack, and the Israeli raids have targeted many areas, including Nuseirat.”

A video that previously surfaced shows Wael’s sons giving the world

a picture of killing and destruction in Gaza.

Earlier in October, a horrific blast at a hospital in Gaza reportedly claimed the lives ofmore than 500 people. The Ministry of Health in Gaza held a press conference after the blast at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. They stood among corpses and remains of the victims of the attack.

“We were performing surgery at the Baptist hospital when a strong explosion occurred and the ceiling fell on the operating room…This is a massacre,” Ghassan Abu Sitta, a doctor associated with Doctors Without Borders, said during the briefing, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later shared a recording of an alleged conversation between Hamas operators about the recent hospital bombing in Gaza, where they apparently admitted that the attack was not launched by Israel. According to Palestinian officials. As Israeli airstrikes were blamed, the IDF vehemently denied the allegations.

