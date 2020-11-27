Three Indo-Canadian politicians get key positions in British Columbia govt

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:27 IST

Indo-Canadian Ravi Kahlon has been made the minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in the new provincial cabinet of British Columbia.

The 41-year-old will be tasked with guiding the economic recovery after the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kahlon was re-elected to the provincial assembly from the Delta North riding (or constituency), in the elections held last month.

Kahlon is also a former Olympic athlete, having represented the country in field hockey at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

“I’m honoured and look forward to working with our amazing team. Thank you to my family and friends...thinking of my dad today,” Kahlon said in a tweet.

The task before him will be tough especially as Canada and BC are witnessing a second wave surge of coronavirus cases.

The province’s Premier John Horgan made clear the challenge that lies before Kahlon.

“Mr Kahlon is taking on an enormous responsibility. The recovery initiatives that we announced in September will now be overseen by Ravi,” media outlet Vancouver Sun quoted him as saying.

“We have had a cross-government approach to recovery from the beginning, but Ravi will be the point person.”

Also back in the New Democratic Party government’s cabinet is veteran Harry Bains, who was a minister in the outgoing government as well. He will have charge of labour.

While Kahlon was originally appointed a parliamentary secretary when the Horgan-led NDP formed a coalition government in 2017, the party now has a majority mandate.

Another Indo-Canadian who will feature in the government will be Niki Sharma, who has been named parliamentary secretary for community development and non-profits.

While Kahlon and Bains are Sikhs, Sharma is of Hindu heritage.

Another veteran Jinny Sims, who had been a cabinet minister when the first Horgan government was formed, has been dropped.