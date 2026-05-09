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Throat slit, face wrapped: 3 Indian-origin men found guilty of couple’s murder in Canada

The three convicts worked for a cleaning company owned by Abhijeet Singh, which had done work at the couples' home on more than one occasion.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 03:31 pm IST
Edited by Majid Alam
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Three Indian-origin persons have been found guilty for the first-degree murder of a Canadian couple in Abbotsford in 2022, a Canada court ruled on Friday.

The three accused, in their 20s, had pleaded not guilty. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arnold and Joanne De Jong were found dead in their home in Arcadian Way, a rural area in the city on the South-Western part of the country on May 9, 2022, CBC News reported.

British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Gurkaran Singh, Abhijeet Singh and Khushveer Toor played a willing and integral role in the couple's murder.

The court agreed with prosecutors that the murders were financially motivated and rejected defence arguments that the deaths resulted from a robbery that went wrong.

Also Read: Commerce min Goyal likely to visit Canada as 2nd round of trade talks end

The prosecutors presented circumstantial evidence linking the three accused to the killings, including DNA recovered from the crime scene, rope allegedly used to tie up Arnold and a metal baseball bat recovered from the suspects' vehicle.

The three convicts worked for a cleaning company owned by Abhijeet Singh, which had done work at the couples' home on more than one occasion.

The prosecutors told the court the three men had done cleaning work before the home invasion and killed the couple before stealing their credit cards, cheques and a power washer.

The court was also presented with evidence suggesting that the accused accessed searched on the internet about the killings and punishment for murder in Canada.

However, the defence lawyers said that the evidence doesn’t prove the killings were planned and argued that it was a “botched robbery”.

 
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Home / World News / Throat slit, face wrapped: 3 Indian-origin men found guilty of couple’s murder in Canada
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