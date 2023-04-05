Tick virus detected in UK, health agency warns: What we know so far

A tick virus which can cause serious meningitis-like symptoms has been detected in several areas in England, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) informed. The agency advised changes to testing in hospitals to prevent the spreading of the tick virus. Following the alarm raised by the health agency, enhanced surveillance for the virus is now being carried out in England and Scotland, BBC reported.

Tick Virus In UK: Ticks can carry a range of diseases, including tick-borne encephalitis and Lyme disease.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘His daughter worked for Kamala Harris’: Trump on judge overseeing his case

The report added that health officials are also testing for the presence of the virus in blood samples of people with no symptoms in parts of Yorkshire as one case was confirmed there.

Three cases of probable or confirmed tick borne encephalitis acquired in England have been found since 2019, the UKHSA said as last year the first case was confirmed in England. The virus has also been detected in the Hampshire/Dorset and Norfolk areas.

The information on the virus has now been released because it’s the start of tick season, a health agency spokesperson said as per news agency Reuters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our surveillance suggests that tick borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK,” deputy director at the UKHSA Meera Chand said, adding, “Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive.”

Watch: Imran Khan dons ‘bulletproof helmet’. A black bucket for court

The virus carried by ticks is common in many countries globally. Symptoms from the virus include asymptomatic infection and in some cases severe infection of the central nervous system such as a high fever with headache, neck stiffness, confusion or reduced consciousness.

Although UK's health agency said that the risk of the virus is low, early testing could be beneficial as the virus also presents itself asymptomatically. People should check their clothes and body regularly for ticks after being outdoors, the health agency advised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON