‘His daughter worked for Kamala Harris’: Trump on judge overseeing his case

ByMallika Soni
Apr 05, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Donald Trump: Donald Trump said, “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”

Addressing his supporters after the historic arraignment, former US President Donald Trump targeted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg saying, “The real criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked.” Donald Trump said that the leaking of information to the press should lead to his prosecution or at the very least his resignation.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate.(AP)
The former US President also condemned a tweet from Alvin Bragg's wife saying that the charges will "nail" Donald Trump. "She has since locked down her Twitter account," he claimed. Attacking the judge's family, Donald Trump said, “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”

Quoting unnamed analysts, Donald Trump said that no one believes there is any strong evidence against him in the case. "Every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case," Donald Trump told the crowd, adding that when he was indicted, his lawyers told him "there's nothing here, they're not even saying what you did."

On the charges being brought in New York, Donald Trump said, “So here we are now, in a city that was so gracious 4 or 5 years ago.”

"They can't beat us at the ballot box so they try to beat us through the law," he added.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump posted on social media: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."

donald trump kamala harris
