Home / World News / Donald Trump's first remarks after arraignment: ‘US justice system now lawless'

Donald Trump's first remarks after arraignment: ‘US justice system now lawless'

ByMallika Soni
Apr 05, 2023 08:14 AM IST

Donald Trump: “Our country is going to hell”, Donald Trump said as the crowd of supporters clapped for him in support.

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York court. Arriving at his Florida home, Donald Trump addressed his supporters, saying, “I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime I have committed to fearlessly defend our nation.”

Former US president Donald Trump arrives to speak during a press conference.(AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump arrives to speak during a press conference.(AFP)

“Our country is going to hell”, Donald Trump said as the crowd of supporters clapped for him in support as he said that his campaign was a victim of election interference, lashing out at New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg for bringing criminal charges against him.

Read more: Donald Trump scolded by judge. Reason: Social media rhetoric

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately," he said. Targeting the Joe Biden administration, Donald Trump- frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination- said that "radical left" prosecutors were out to get him "at any cost."

Prosecutors accused Donald Trump of orchestrating payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him. With this, Donald Trump became the first sitting or former US President to face criminal charges.

The prosecutor said, “The defendant Donald J. Trump falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws.”

Donald Trump also made a series of social media posts, including one threatening "death and destruction", the prosecutors added as the judge asked the former US President to "please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
donald trump
donald trump
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out