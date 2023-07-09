TikTok's fatal ‘boat jumping’ trend claims 4 lives in Alabama

A new challenge that is luring individuals into clout for social media but is leading to fatal deaths among people. ‘A boat jumping challenge’ wherein people jump from the rear of the vessels while the boat is moving at a high speed has proved fatal for many.

Boat Jumping Challenge(Twitter x MEAWW)

The new challenge has caused 4 deaths, leaving other victims in Alabama with broken necks instantly. It has been stated by officials that they had to deal with about four drownings that could have been 'easily avoided'.

The entire idea behind the challenge was popularised by TikTok, which involves dangerous water activities for individuals to be a part of.

Captain Jim Dennis recently stated in an interview that the drownings could be easily avoided. “We have had four drownings in the span of over six months,” he confirmed.

The captain also mentioned, "I think individuals caught up in the accident were likely to do something stupid because they wanted to show it off on their social media for clout and their friends."

One of the cases for the challenge involved a father who was the victim in the following case, his wife, three children, and other members of his family on his boat while the entire incident of his fatal death was being recorded.

It has been said by the WPDE that the most recent case in Alabama involved a middle-aged man and occurred around May. Another video has been showcased in North Carolina, at Lake Norman, where five people are seen doing dangerous stunts in the water that are life-threatening and, moreover, absurd.

There are no limitations for an individual to have fun and make the most of a moment, but when certain things could put someone's life at stake, it goes without saying that taking a step back just by compromising to catch up with trends is the smartest decision one could make.

The concept of such challenges gaining popularity is no new story to people; it has been happening for quite some time, and the last time a trend gained such traction was the 'Benadryl Challenge. A case that later gained awareness after the deaths of two teens took place.

