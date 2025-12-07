Tim Pool shooting motive: Why right-wing podcaster was attacked; update on gunman

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool on Saturday claimed that someone ‘opened fire’ near his property in West Virginia. The 39-year-old, in a follow-up post, explained the possible motive behind the shooting. He said that his security team is now reviewing the incident and will make a report to law enforcement. Officials have yet to issue a statement about the incident. No one was injured. Tim Pool said there was a shooting near his property(X/Tim Pool)

“Last night, a vehicle approached our property and opened fire. No one was hurt. Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to the appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil,” Pool said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In another post, Pool revealed what he believes the possible motive was.

“My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us. But we have a security gate and armed guards and its possible this deterred something more serious,” he added.

Tim Pool, however, did not specify where his property is located. His X profile lists his location as Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Pool, known online for his massive following across YouTube, Instagram, and X, is the host of The Culture War Podcast. The 39-year-old first gained traction during the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement and later as a reporter for Vice.

Authorities have offered little clarity about the shooting at his property. The Harpers Ferry Police Department noted the shooting didn’t occur within its jurisdiction and referred inquiries to the West Virginia State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the state police told the Independent that they have “no information” about the incident, and the sheriff’s office was unreachable outside normal working hours.

Megyn Kelly was among the first to respond to Pool’s post, writing, “This is awful, Tim… Things are getting out of control and it’s happening more frequently. Praying for your safety.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the situation “terrifying,” adding, “Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation.”

The incident adds to a turbulent stretch for Pool, who has been under national scrutiny before. Last year, he became entangled in controversy after the Department of Justice charged two employees of Russia Today in a $10 million propaganda operation involving right-wing media figures. The unnamed company in the indictment was later identified as Tenet Media, which had licensing ties to Pool. In a 2024 statement, he insisted that if the allegations were accurate, he and others “were deceived and are victims.” He later argued that prosecutors had shown “no actual proof” to back their claims, saying the case relied on “out-of-context messages… in dispute.”