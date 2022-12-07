TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' is Volodymyr Zelensky and 'spirit of Ukraine'

Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistence the country has shown in the face of Russia's invasion.

"Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.