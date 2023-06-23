Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK govt offers condolences to imploded Titan Sub Crew. Three were Britons

UK govt offers condolences to imploded Titan Sub Crew. Three were Britons

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 23, 2023 01:39 AM IST

UK supporting families of lost Titan submersible crew, says foreign minister

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Thursday said the government was supporting the families of those lost on board the Titan submersible, expressing his condolences in a post on Twitter.

In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP)

"Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation," he said.

“The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
titanic
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP